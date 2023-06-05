High school seniors celebrate graduation after COVID-19 pandemic

EUGENE, Ore. – As high school seniors finish up their final days of school, many took a trip back in time to where it all started.
Students at Churchill High School in Eugene took part in their graduation walk on June 5 through the halls of Cesar Chavez Elementary. The seniors, some of whom were alums of Cesar Chavez themselves, showed up in their caps and gowns and made their way through the school to clapping, cheering and lots of high-fives.
Isabelle Ritter-Bennett was one senior celebrating her graduation and the start of summer at the walk. Like many high schoolers, she faced added stress and challenges in school from the COVID-19 pandemic, and at one point, she didn’t think she would be able to graduate. Isabelle thanked her mom and her friends for sticking by her side, and her teachers for making sure she felt seen, heard and supported.
“Honestly, after COVID I didn't expect that I would, I thought I'd have to get my GED, but my mom and my friends really stuck behind me, and helped me get through it,” Isabelle said. “My teachers were amazing and understanding, and I am actually so proud of myself to be here.”
Isabelle said the pandemic helped her learn self-discipline, how to be more independent and how to take initiative. After graduating, Isabelle is planning to take a gap year to travel, and then she plans to get her Associate’s Degree at Lane Community College to become an accountant.