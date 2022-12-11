High School student pushes for lower Oregon voting age

BLUE RIVER, Ore.-- One McKenzie High School student is working with Oregon state legislature to introduce a new bill to lower the voting age to 16.
Devon Lawson, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School, argues lowering the voting age would help in a lot of ways. This includes boosting community engagement, increasing voter turnout, and promoting civic education.
"I started to wonder, 'Can 16 and 17-year-olds vote, and why can't they?' I think it's important that we look into it and do the research and decide for ourselves," Lawson said.
Lawson said the motivation to fight for this change stems from Mom.
"My mom always told me that I should stand up for myself, and so I've been doing that," Lawson said.
From a young age, Lawson has always participated in student government and worked on political campaigns. But this time, decided to go all out, turning words into action and proposing a bill to lower the voting age in Oregon to 16 years old.
"After doing a lot of research and connecting with groups like Vote16USA, and Next Up Oregon, I thought it was really interesting, and I contacted Rep. Rob Nosse to push it forward, and he agreed to do that," Lawson said.
Lawson quickly got a first draft of the bill drawn up from the Legislative Counsel Office.
"I think right now communities should get involved with talking to their legislature and telling them why they support it or do not support it," Lawson said.
But some locals like Jill Duclos believe you're not mature enough to vote at 16.
"I feel like a lot of 16-year-olds don't have a brain fully developed enough to think really about things. Some of them are starting to become more active in where we're at, but it still feels like it should stay at 18," Duclos said.
Senator Ron Wyden stopped by the KEZI studio, so we asked him what he thought of this idea.
"I haven't seen this particular proposal, but I think it's so important to get more young people involved in government and civics," Wyden said.
Lawson is going to continue to spread the word and wait for a decision to be made.
"I hope the legislatures will look at the facts as they are, strictly but also skeptically, and if it passes, I hope our community does the same," Lawson said.