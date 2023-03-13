High school students building sheds for wildfire survivors to gain trade skills

EUGENE, Ore. -- Local high school students are building a better future for themselves and others, thanks to the Constructing a Brighter Future Project.

Over the past seven months, students under the guidance of instructors at Lane Community College have built sheds and shelters for those affected by the Holiday Farm Fire. The hands-on work experience sets students up for high wage, high demand jobs after they leave high school.

“We started this project right after the fires happened up in the McKenzie -- Blue River area,” said Lee Kounovsky, Lane Education Services District Construction Trade Sector Specialist. “We were building sheds for all of the people who had property damage, that needed just a place to start, they needed a shed just to put their materials in so they could start rebuilding their homes.”

Students have been working on the project since last summer. They not only gain practical work skills, but also learn the value in volunteering their involvement in their communities.

“The students are getting a lot out of this project,” Kounovsky said. “First, they’re learning how to construct a shed or a shelter… then they’re also learning what’s most important is how to volunteer, how to work with community organizations, and how to be involved in the communities they live in.”

Students gain practical work skills that include learning the basics of carpentry and construction, from windows to walls to rafters.

The project has seen considerable growth since its origins two years ago, Kounovsky said. However, problems related to obtaining materials have presented challenges along the way.

Another three-day building event will be held next Monday.