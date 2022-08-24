High school students to help construct temporary shelters for Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Help is on the way for those struggling with housing in Lane County, and Lane Community College is playing a big role.
Multiple temporary shelters will be built over the next year for people in need. It's all part of the Lane County Constructing a Brighter Future project. It includes help from the Lane Education Services District, Lane Community College and Lane Workforce Partnership
“Shop classes will begin in a month or so, and they'll take about a month or two to finish. As soon as they're done we will bring them to the village, and as soon as they land at the village we will find folks who deserve to be sheltered and move them right in,” said Gabe Piechowicz, leader of EveryOne Church.
Over the next year 30 temporary shelters will be built. Some will be constructed by local high school student volunteers. Once they are done, they will be distributed around Lane County to those in need.
Teachers from 15 Lane County school districts were on hand Wednesday at LCC to watch builders and designers in order to learn how to build single room transitional shelters.
The teachers, including 4J teacher Wheylin Niehus, will take what they learned back to their classrooms for students to begin construction.
“The cool thing about this project is it's affecting the community. It's something that they can be really proud of. They're like, 'hey, we're building a real house, we're not just building a little practice house,'” Niehus said.
Once the single room shelters are built, they will go to the EveryOne Village to be distributed to those in need.
“As a father myself of a student who is a freshman this year [in a Lane County school], I am very emotional about this," Piechowicz said. "I just cannot think of a better story or narrative where everyone in the community from students, to innovators in the industry, to us in the nonprofits coming together.”