High schoolers see consequences of drinking and driving at mock crash site

MARCOLA, Ore. -- In order to combat underage drinking and driving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies hosted the "Every Fifteen Minutes" program at Mohawk High School on Tuesday.
"Every Fifteen Minutes" started in the 1990s in California as part of an effort to educate teenagers about the dangers of drinking and driving. At the start of the decade, there was a traffic-related death every fifteen minutes. The program has spread throughout the country, and on October 18 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office hosted a course of the program at Mohawk High School in Marcola.
Program organizers set up a gruesomely realistic mock crash site involving real students who acted as those involved in a drinking and driving crash. Student actors had permission from their parents and guardians to participate in the event. Actors played out what it would be like to be involved in a crash, and the exercise was reportedly so realistic that some watching students shed tears and expressed fear. Sergeant Tom Speldrich with the LCSO said that while this exercise is hard for many to watch, it’s very necessary to help save lives.
“I think to show people the reality that it can happen to them, it can happen to their family, that it's not just something that you see on TV, and it’s not just statistics, in a book. Real lives are being lost on a regular basis to impaired driving crashes,” Sgt. Speldrich said. “Anything we can do to expose that, to make that feeling real, to let people know that it can happen here... that's the message that we're trying to send.”
Officials from the Sweet Home Fire Department, Marcola Valley Rural Fire Department and others also participated in the exercise. Student actors were taken in a medical helicopter and an ambulance, and one student, who was acting in the role of a victim killed in a crash, was driven away in a hearse. Officials say such stark examples are the only way to help stop crashes and deaths caused by drunk driving from happening -- and Mohawk High School Students like Lucy Barrowcliff agree.
“Seeing our friends, and the crash, and people we hang out with every day and we're friends with and on the volleyball team with, and we're teammates, and we hang out outside of school... It's heartbreaking to see that this could actually happen to some of them, and it affects us in ways we didn't think would affect us,” Barrowcliff said.
After the crash, the victims involved will spend the night at a camp put together by the LCSO where they will write farewell letters to their families. Officials say this is meant to really hit home the meaning behind the exercise, and focus on the impacts on family, friends and those left behind after drinking and driving.