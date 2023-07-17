High-speed chase ends in arrest, multiple charges for man who reported himself to police

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Oregon State Police officials said that a man who reported himself to authorities on Saturday night led police on a high-speed chase before surrendering himself in the parking lot of OSP’s Springfield command center.
OSP responded on July 15 at about 8:46 p.m. to a man who called himself in to authorities while driving at high speed, state police officials said. The man, identified as Stephen Littrell, 52, allegedly engaged police in a chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, OSP officials said. Authorities said the chase ended when Littrell parked his vehicle in the parking lot of OSP’s Springfield command center.
Littrell was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants-drugs, attempting to elude by vehicle, reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangering, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.
According to jail records, Littrell is currently in custody at the Lane County Jail. Court records show that he was scheduled to be arraigned on July 17.