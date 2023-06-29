High-speed chase ends in arrests of driver and passenger, deputies say

COOS BAY, Ore. – A high-speed chase near Coos Bay on Wednesday afternoon ended in two arrests, one of whom was a man wanted out of Lane County, authorities said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy patrolling Highway 101 at about 5:30 p.m. on June 28 near milepost 245 south of Coos Bay saw a northbound Honda speeding at more than 100 miles per hour. The driver of the Honda allegedly refused to stop when the deputy tried to pull them over, CCSO officials said.
Deputies said the chase continued northbound at a speed of 90 miles per hour. The chase ended near Eel Creek Campground when an Oregon State Police trooper deployed tire deflation devices that deflated the Honda’s right front tire, authorities said.
CCSO said that the Honda’s driver, identified as Misty A. Lavellie, 36, was arrested and charged with eluding by vehicle, seven counts of reckless endangering, reckless driving, and hindering prosecution. Lavellie was transported to the Coos County Jail, where she remains in custody, deputies said.
Sheriff’s officials said that a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Niles B. Johanson, 36, was arrested on several outstanding felony warrants, including an abscond warrant out of Lane County. Johanson was transported to the Lane County Jail, where he remains in custody, according to jail records.
According to jail records, Johanson was wanted on two counts of identity theft and one count of first-degree theft.
Deputies said CCSO was also assisted by the North Bend Police Department and Lakeside Fire Department. The Honda was towed from the scene, and Coos County animal control picked up two dogs that were in the car, sheriff’s officials said.