Highway 126 reopened after being closed due to wildfire

UPDATE: Highway 126 was reopened at about 7 p.m. on August 30. ODOT officials remind travelers that there is still a wildfire in the area.
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Nearly 20 miles of Highway 126 were closed between Highway 242 and Highway 20 due to spot fires very close to the road, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.
ODOT announced the closure at about 11:15 a.m. on August 30. They recommended using an alternate route. Travelers looking to get to central Oregon would have had take Highway 20 from Sweet Home. A section of Highway 242 is also closed due to wildfire, according to ODOT, meaning that road is also not viable for travel to central Oregon.
The Lookout Fire is burning only a few miles away from Highway 126. A new Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order is in place north of Highway 126 from Drury Lane to Scott Creek Road. Several evacuation orders are in place for the area surrounding the highway near the fire, and a map is available on the Lane County Sheriff's Office website.