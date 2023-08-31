Highway 126 reopened, Bedrock Fire now 80% contained

MCKENZIE BRIDGE/LOWELL, Ore. – A stretch of Highway 126 between Highways 242 and 20 that closed on Wednesday morning due to activity associated with the Lookout Fire has now reopened, according to fire management officials.

Authorities said that Highway 126 closed down due to spot fires sparked by embers from the Lookout Fire that jumped over the highway. The highway was closed just before noon and reopened at about 6:30 p.m., according to fire officials. Incident management said that Highway 242 is currently closed between mileposts 61 to 76 from about 14 miles west of Sisters to just east of the junction with Highway 126.

Fire management authorities said that aerial resources attacked the spot fires, which were located about four miles north of Belknap Springs. Fire crews continue to build fire breaks along the northern, western, and eastern flanks of the fire and as of August 31, the Lookout Fire, which was sparked by lightning on August 5, is burning 24,575 acres and 17% contained, officials said.

Incident management said that the Bedrock Fire burning near Lowell and Oakridge is now 80% contained at 31,590 acres. The fire hasn’t seen any measurable growth over several days, and crews are now removing equipment out of the area as they repair land and forest road damage, authorities said.

Fire management said that an evacuation center is in place at Westridge Middle School in Oakridge for evacuees and small pets from the Bedrock and Lookout Fire. Updated information on Lane County and Linn County evacuations can be found online, authorities said.