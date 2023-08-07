 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

Highway 126 to close overnight in Mapleton for water line replacement

Road work

MAPLETON, Ore. – State transportation officials announced on Monday afternoon that eastbound Highway 126 at milepost 14 will be closed overnight for an underground water line replacement project.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the project at about 3:45 p.m. on August 7, and said that the highway may be closed up to two days. An aging water line is being replaced and has been shut off for the past two months, according to Vanessa West, board chair of the Mapleton Water District.

West said that Mapleton water customers should not expect any water outages as a result of the construction work.

Earlier this year, city officials discovered a leak in the town’s aging water infrastructure that led to extremely low water pressure in the town’s water system. Much of the town’s water system consists of asbestos concrete that is well past its maximum life span of 70 years, town officials said.

