Highway 126 to close overnight in Mapleton for water line replacement

MAPLETON, Ore. – State transportation officials announced on Monday afternoon that eastbound Highway 126 at milepost 14 will be closed overnight for an underground water line replacement project.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the project at about 3:45 p.m. on August 7, and said that the highway may be closed up to two days. An aging water line is being replaced and has been shut off for the past two months, according to Vanessa West, board chair of the Mapleton Water District.

West said that Mapleton water customers should not expect any water outages as a result of the construction work.

Earlier this year, city officials discovered a leak in the town’s aging water infrastructure that led to extremely low water pressure in the town’s water system. Much of the town’s water system consists of asbestos concrete that is well past its maximum life span of 70 years, town officials said.