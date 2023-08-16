Highway 126 without striping as smoke puts repaving on hold

VIDA, Ore. – Some drivers are concerned after a paving project on Highway 126 near Vida came to a screeching halt, leaving the road without stripes, lines or other familiar traffic signals.
Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said that excessive heat, fire evacuations, and continued smoke in the area have halted a project of repaving on Highway 126 near Vida. With the paving incomplete, crews can’t put lane lines on the road, making it difficult to drive on Highway 126. Some residents of the nearby communities, like Dan Serna of Vida, said they feel uneasy driving along the road at night because they can’t see the lanes.
“Theres a ton of traffic with their bright lights on. You can't see a damn thing, and so you have to have that side line, that white side line, and the center lines,” Serna said. “You'd think it would be one of the first things they'd finish. It's the first thing I noticed about it. You can't see it.”
Officials with ODOT said work crews must finish the paving before they can begin striping. ODOT advises drivers to slow down, stay off their phones, and stay attentive when driving on the road. Local residents hope the project will be finished soon.