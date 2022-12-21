 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of
one tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to
the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm
above freezing Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Highway 20 in Corvallis closed for investigation of Sunday crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Corvallis Closure

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A section of Highway 20 in Corvallis will be closed for about an hour while an investigation is conducted related to a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said.

The BCSO says Highway 20 between Tyler Avenue and Circle Boulevard will be closed from 11:15 a.m to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, December 21. The BCSO says they are continuing an investigation into a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday.

On December 18, the BCSO responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20 just outside Corvallis. Deputies said their initial investigation showed a westbound Volkswagen Touareg left its lane during a curve and struck a westbound Honda CRV. The BCSO said the 47-year-old woman driving the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the 24-year-old man driving the Volkswagen was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you