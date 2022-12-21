Highway 20 in Corvallis closed for investigation of Sunday crash

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A section of Highway 20 in Corvallis will be closed for about an hour while an investigation is conducted related to a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said.

The BCSO says Highway 20 between Tyler Avenue and Circle Boulevard will be closed from 11:15 a.m to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, December 21. The BCSO says they are continuing an investigation into a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday.

On December 18, the BCSO responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20 just outside Corvallis. Deputies said their initial investigation showed a westbound Volkswagen Touareg left its lane during a curve and struck a westbound Honda CRV. The BCSO said the 47-year-old woman driving the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the 24-year-old man driving the Volkswagen was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.