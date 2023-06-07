Highway 38 closed near Drain after semi-truck crash and fuel spill

DRAIN, Ore. – Highway 38 was closed about six miles west of Drain after a semi-truck truck rolled over and spilled fuel on the roadway on Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police and North Douglas County Fire and EMS.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported at about 6:35 a.m. on June 7 that Highway 38 was closed at Putnam Valley Road due to a crash. According to OSP, their preliminary investigation shows the driver of a semi-truck swerved to avoid an animal in the road, lost control, and overturned, leading to fuel spilling onto the roadway. North Douglas Fire and EMS responded to the scene with hazardous material crews, and as of 8:45 a.m. on June 7 is still working to clean up the spill.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Authorities said the road is expected to stay closed until the afternoon as crews work to clean up the spill and remove the vehicles blocking the roadway.