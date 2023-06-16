Highway 38 now reopened following cleanup of fuel truck crash

DRAIN, Ore. – State transportation officials said on Friday that Highway 38 six miles west of Drain has fully reopened a week after a fuel tanker truck crashed and spilled fuel in the area.

The highway partially closed on June 8 after a fuel tanker truck crashed, overturned, and spilled gasoline and diesel fuel, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said. ODOT said on June 16 that cleanup was completed and the roadway was repaved.

An estimated 1,247 gallons of diesel and 771 gallons of gasoline spilled when a tanker truck crashed near milepost 45 early on the morning of June 7, ODOT said.

Traffic conditions can be monitored on the Tripcheck website.