Highway 58 paving project moved to daytime hours

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Paving work along Highway 58 is switching to daytime hours starting September 19th.
This is along Oregon Highway 58 from the tunnel to milepost 70.
Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said in order to get all paving done with the weather is good, they are switching work to daytime hours.
This means drivers should expect lane closures and delays from 6 a.m.- 8 p.m. during the week, starting Monday.
For more information on traffic impacts, you can visit TripCheck.com.