Highway 99 closed after vehicle strikes pedestrian

  • Updated
Highway 99 crash response

EUGENE, Ore. – Part of Highway 99 in Eugene is closed for an investigation after a vehicle struck a pedestrian, Eugene police reported.

According to Eugene Police Department, northbound Highway 99 between Elmira Road and Roosevelt Boulevard was closed at about 2:42 p.m. on April 25. EPD said their major collision investigation team was on the scene investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash. EPD said the investigation would last until at least 6 p.m. and asked motorists to use alternate routes.

KEZI 9 News is on the scene trying to learn more. Stay tuned for more details as they come to light.

