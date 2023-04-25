Highway 99 closed after vehicle strikes pedestrian

EUGENE, Ore. – Part of Highway 99 in Eugene is closed for an investigation after a vehicle struck a pedestrian, Eugene police reported.
According to Eugene Police Department, northbound Highway 99 between Elmira Road and Roosevelt Boulevard was closed at about 2:42 p.m. on April 25. EPD said their major collision investigation team was on the scene investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash. EPD said the investigation would last until at least 6 p.m. and asked motorists to use alternate routes.
KEZI 9 News is on the scene trying to learn more. Stay tuned for more details as they come to light.