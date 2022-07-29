Highway 99 to be repaved between Junction City and Eugene area

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin work replacing the top layer of Highway 99’s pavement between Junction City and Eugene starting tomorrow, July 29.
Highway 99 will be repaved between Junction City’s First Avenue and Enid Road near Eugene. ODOT says pavement along the seven-mile stretch is deteriorating, and must be replaced to extend the useful life of the road. ODOT says the new surface will provide a smoother ride and be safer.
In addition to the new surface, ODOT will also be taking the opportunity to make several improvements to the road. Officials say work crews will also be installing rumble strips along the center line, upgrading pedestrian signals as needed, and improving curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. They will also replace Junction City’s weigh in motion system, which is used to capture traffic data without affecting traffic flow, according to officials.
Officials say road closures, lane closures and detours are to be expected, but they are making efforts to minimize the duration of traffic disruptions. Work is scheduled for weekends starting tomorrow, June 29 and going all through the month of August.