Highway 99 to be repaved between Junction City and Eugene area

.OVERVIEW...The prolonged heat will continue through the weekend.
Saturday is expected to be the hottest day, but Sunday will be
only slightly cooler. On Saturday night, will see cooler marine
air begin to move into southern Willamette Valley. Then by Sunday
night, more widespread cooling is expected. Starting Monday
temperatures are expected to be around seasonal normals with highs
inland in the 80s.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 93F to 98F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 30 to 40% chance that high
temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Sunday. Overnight
low temperatures will generally fall in the lower 60s most
nights between now and Saturday, but the higher hills of the
region will experience low temperatures between 65F to 70F.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM
PDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been issued. High levels of
ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for
sensitive groups at times through Saturday evening. This includes
children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart
disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend
sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are
high.


DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.


Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Highway 99 to be repaved between Junction City and Eugene area

  • Updated
  • 0
Road work

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin work replacing the top layer of Highway 99’s pavement between Junction City and Eugene starting tomorrow, July 29.

Highway 99 will be repaved between Junction City’s First Avenue and Enid Road near Eugene. ODOT says pavement along the seven-mile stretch is deteriorating, and must be replaced to extend the useful life of the road. ODOT says the new surface will provide a smoother ride and be safer.

In addition to the new surface, ODOT will also be taking the opportunity to make several improvements to the road. Officials say work crews will also be installing rumble strips along the center line, upgrading pedestrian signals as needed, and improving curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. They will also replace Junction City’s weigh in motion system, which is used to capture traffic data without affecting traffic flow, according to officials.

Highway 99 August 2022 repaving project

Officials say road closures, lane closures and detours are to be expected, but they are making efforts to minimize the duration of traffic disruptions. Work is scheduled for weekends starting tomorrow, June 29 and going all through the month of August.

