Highway off ramp in Corvallis closed for repairs after collision

Corvallis, OR -- A highway off ramp that leads into downtown Corvallis is closed after a truck crashed into it on Wednesday.
After some assessments, officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation say that if all goes well the ramp should be repaired and back to normal by the end of December.
"When situations like this happen it's a multi-faceted thing," said Angela Beers-Seydel with ODOT. "We take a look immediately at the damage done by somebody hitting the ramp, and based on that what repairs are needed, but also what is the safety factor."
When the ramp was struck by a vehicle in the evening of November 30, a nearby crew from ODOT was able to act immediately. The driver of the vehicle was shortly identified, officials say. Under Oregon law, the driver will be charged for damages to public property.
Drivers are going to have to find alternate routes until repairs are done. Marc Leroux, a business owner in the area, believes traffic in Corvallis is going to get a little more complicated.
"Traffic is going to be more difficult all around the area," said Leroux. "Just anything that goes through here is going to have to go on surface streets. Everything is going to be a lot busier."
This is a major ramp in Corvallis that sees plenty of traffic every day. Before the accident, all the traffic coming from the west would use the ramp as a way to bypass the town.
One official from the Oregon Department of Transportation told me that if it's safe enough, they are thinking of letting smaller cars use the ramp. Trucks, however, are considered too heavy for the ramp at the moment and are strictly off limits. There are a number of roads in Corvallis drivers can take while the ramp is being fixed. Highway 34 coming into Corvallis on the Harrison Street bridge is one example. It will take longer to navigate around town.
In the meantime, officials say to buckle up and be ready to sit tight until it's fixed.