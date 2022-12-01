Highway off ramp in Corvallis closed for repairs after collision

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 11 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 11 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Highway off ramp in Corvallis closed for repairs after collision

  • Updated
  • 0

Highway 20 ramp in Corvallis in need of repairs

Corvallis, OR -- A highway off ramp that leads into downtown Corvallis is closed after a truck crashed into it on Wednesday.

After some assessments, officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation say that if all goes well the ramp should be repaired and back to normal by the end of December. 

"When situations like this happen it's a multi-faceted thing," said Angela Beers-Seydel with ODOT. "We take a look immediately at the damage done by somebody hitting the ramp, and based on that what repairs are needed, but also what is the safety factor."

When the ramp was struck by a vehicle in the evening of November 30, a nearby crew from ODOT was able to act immediately. The driver of the vehicle was shortly identified, officials say. Under Oregon law, the driver will be charged for damages to public property.

Closed exit ramp in Corvallis

Drivers are going to have to find alternate routes until repairs are done. Marc Leroux, a business owner in the area, believes traffic in Corvallis is going to get a little more complicated. 

"Traffic is going to be more difficult all around the area," said Leroux. "Just anything that goes through here is going to have to go on surface streets. Everything is going to be a lot busier."

This is a major ramp in Corvallis that sees plenty of traffic every day. Before the accident, all the traffic coming from the west would use the ramp as a way to bypass the town.

One official from the Oregon Department of Transportation told me that if it's safe enough, they are thinking of letting smaller cars use the ramp. Trucks, however, are considered too heavy for the ramp at the moment and are strictly off limits. There are a number of roads in Corvallis drivers can take while the ramp is being fixed. Highway 34 coming into Corvallis on the Harrison Street bridge is one example. It will take longer to navigate around town.

In the meantime, officials say to buckle up and be ready to sit tight until it's fixed.

Tags

Recommended for you