Hiker has run-in with cougar on Mount Pisgah; other hikers on the lookout

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A hiker had a run-in with a cougar on a trail in the Mount Pisgah area on June 10, where the big cat charged him before running away and leaving him uninjured.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, a man was walking on a trail when he spotted the animal. It began to charge towards him before heading towards the river. The man told dispatchers he was not hurt, but the news left other hikers feeling shocked.

"That's pretty frightening,” Patricia Hansen, who frequents the area, said. “I've read about what you're supposed to do when you see a cougar but I don't know... I may freeze in my footsteps. But that would be very, very traumatic. Especially with a dog.”

The trail remaining open following the man’s encounter reassured some.

"I think it's kind of un-ordinary behavior for a cougar,” hiker Emily Parker said. “My initial thought was I trust the rangers here and if they think the trail is safe and it's still open then I'm fine with it."

Others said it is important to respect wildlife when outdoors, even if they do not always come face-to-face with it. Some said this close call was proof that hikers always need to be ready for an encounter.

"Usually we go in groups, we make a lot of noise, like I said we keep our dogs on leash,” Courtney Esparanza said. “We keep an eye on what area we're going to, kind of what wildlife we'll encounter."

Katy Pelroy is a frequent hiker. But when she heard the news of the man’s encounter, she was brought back to her own frightening experience in the Mount Pisgah area.

"All of a sudden it just felt like something was watching us,” she said. “And I grabbed Cohen, I lifted him over my head and we just started yelling. And we marched down the hill as loud and as big as we could. And out of the corner of my eye, I see it. It had gone from the left side of us to the right side of us in a matter of seconds."

Like the man on June 10, Pelroy was not injured in her encounter. But it still affected how she feels about a place that used to be one of her favorites.

"It was really scary, especially with having little kids and doing something, you know, that we feel is a safe and fun activity,” she said. “It felt not safe and fun. And actually we haven't been back to -- we haven't hiked Mount Pisgah since then."

Pelroy said it affected her thoughts on hiking everywhere, not just Mount Pisgah.

"Probably for a year after that experience, I'm still hiking but every noise I would hear in the woods, my heart rate would spike. I would get like an adrenaline shot, and I would be like, 'what was that',” she said.

Trails in the Mount Pisgah area were open to the public on June 11.

As summer approaches, many wild animals are ranging further out to find food, water and shelter. A bear was reported in Eugene's South Hills area over the weekend as well, and sightings of more benign animals such as squirrels and deer are becoming more common. Officials remind the public that wild animals are indeed "wild," and say to always give them a wide berth if able.