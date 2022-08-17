 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 99. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to
low 70s.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Possible near record warm lows will not give much relief
overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hikers rescued from Boulder Creek Wilderness after nearly day-long operation

  • Updated
  • 0
Boulder Creek Wilderness search and rescue

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. -- Two hikers were rescued from the Bolder Creek Wilderness area on Tuesday after a 19-hour operation to reach and extract them, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The DCSO says that at about 12:15 p.m. on August 15, 911 dispatchers received information that two hikers had sent out an S.O.S. alarm from a SPOT monitoring device requesting emergency assistance. Deputies say the GPS coordinates from their device indicated they were roughly in the geometric center of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area of the Umpqua National Forest.

Deputies said search and rescue crews were dispatched to reach the hikers, but they were in such a remote area that it took searchers until 7:30 p.m. to find them. Searchers found the hikers dehydrated and underprepared for the conditions but otherwise stable, the DCSO said. They add that searchers provided the hikers with food, water and clothes before leading them to a trail where horseback crews were waiting to bring them back to civilization. Deputies said that due to the terrain and darkness, it took searchers another 7.5 hours to reach the horses.

The DCSO said the hikers were finally led out of the forest by 7:34 a.m. on August 16. A friend of the hikers was available to take them home. The DCSO praised the efforts of the search and rescue team, saying their training showed through in this 19-hour operation.

Tags

Recommended for you