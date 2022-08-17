Hikers rescued from Boulder Creek Wilderness after nearly day-long operation

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. -- Two hikers were rescued from the Bolder Creek Wilderness area on Tuesday after a 19-hour operation to reach and extract them, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
The DCSO says that at about 12:15 p.m. on August 15, 911 dispatchers received information that two hikers had sent out an S.O.S. alarm from a SPOT monitoring device requesting emergency assistance. Deputies say the GPS coordinates from their device indicated they were roughly in the geometric center of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area of the Umpqua National Forest.
Deputies said search and rescue crews were dispatched to reach the hikers, but they were in such a remote area that it took searchers until 7:30 p.m. to find them. Searchers found the hikers dehydrated and underprepared for the conditions but otherwise stable, the DCSO said. They add that searchers provided the hikers with food, water and clothes before leading them to a trail where horseback crews were waiting to bring them back to civilization. Deputies said that due to the terrain and darkness, it took searchers another 7.5 hours to reach the horses.
The DCSO said the hikers were finally led out of the forest by 7:34 a.m. on August 16. A friend of the hikers was available to take them home. The DCSO praised the efforts of the search and rescue team, saying their training showed through in this 19-hour operation.