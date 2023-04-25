Historic deal between UCC and Roseburg property owners brings future student housing project

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Umpqua Community College has found a way to help students with housing.
The community college just bought three buildings in downtown Roseburg that they will convert into student housing. The college bought the former Flegel Center, now named the Hawk's Nest, on Oak Street that they've been renting since 2019. They'll also renovate and create housing in the old Newberry's department store on Jackson Street that was previously the Redeemers Bible Fellowship, and they'll renovate the old post office at the corner of Cass and Stephens Street.
The deal did not come cheap however. University officials said it cost UCC $1.9 million to finalize the sale. College President Dr. Rachel Pokrandt says this investment into the city of Roseburg is a necessity to further help the community and the growing number of students.
“I always like to remind people that it's not just student housing or workforce housing because our students are the workers in our community,” Dr. Pokrandt said. “If you've bought a cup of coffee or gone to a restaurant or probably gotten your car serviced anytime in the recent past, you've probably been helped by one of our students -- about 70% of our students actually have jobs, so student housing is workforce housing for this area."
Construction to upgrade the Hawk’s Nest and remodel the other two buildings will begin this summer and will be phased in over the next few years. UCC hopes that they will see total number of students living in the downtown area following the renovations increase from 100 to 250 residents. Currently, housing in the Roseburg community is an issue that not only out-of-area students face, but local students as well. Dr. Pokrandt said that this issue is a driving force behind the project's goal of adding units to downtown.
“Lack of housing is really one of the number one issues in our county, so the ability for us to take buildings that are currently underutilized and create housing in them that didn't exist before is really helpful to everybody here in Roseburg," Dr. Pokrandt said.
Dr. Pokrandt said renovation efforts will begin as soon as a couple weeks into the following months of the spring/summer season.