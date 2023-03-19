Historic Hayden Bridge in Springfield is up for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A historic bridge in Springfield is up for sale after its owners tried to donate it to Lane County or the City of Springfield, but said their offer was rejected.
The Hayden Bridge that crosses the McKenzie River alongside Marcola Road was originally fabricated in Pennsylvania in 1882. It was later erected in Corrine, Utah to be a part of the Transcontinental Railroad. In 1901, the bridge was relocated to Springfield where it has become a staple of the community.
Workin’ Bridges is a group formed under the North Skunk River Greenbelt Association, whose goal is to preserve historic bridges across the country. However, their work with the Hayden Bridge has been different.
“In the past every time that they’ve done this, they’ve fixed up the bridge and then they’ve donated it to the community,” Chewie Burgess, a representative for the N.S.R.G.A., said. “In Lane County for some reason, there is a large disconnect from county government with having something donated.”
With the county and city both rejecting the offer of ownership, Burgess said, the group was forced to sell. This has some locals concerned about the future of the landmark.
"Without assurance of who's going to own it, we don't have assurance that it's going to be kept open to the public, I don't think,” Joe LaFleur, a Springfield resident with a longtime connection to the bridge, said. “I don't know what their real plans are, but I am discouraged that the county didn't take it."
However, the N.S.R.G.A. has a very specific goal in mind.
“We don't want to make money off this,” Burgess said. “We just want to get rid of it and let it go back to the community. And have the community receive the benefit of the asset of something that's that historic."
Burgess said the bridge is estimated to be worth $1.5 million, but the group is only asking for $30,000. He said he hopes it will be maintained as a public space, possibly a park.
The N.S.R.G.A. is hosting an open house-type event to showcase the site with more details about the sale. The event will be on April 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with live music.