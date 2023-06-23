Hit-and-run crash ends in arrest of Bandon man on multiple charges, deputies say

BANDON, Ore. – Coos County sheriff’s deputies who responded to a hit-and-run crash early on Friday morning arrested a Bandon man on multiple charges, authorities said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said they and the Bandon Police Department responded to a 911 call at 1 a.m. on June 23 regarding a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Randolph Road and Seven Devils Road north of Bandon. Bandon Police officers located the suspect’s vehicle that had crashed, deputies said.
The suspect, identified as Jesse M. Dornath, 29, of Bandon, admitted to drinking alcohol and eating psilocybin mushrooms, deputies said. Sheriff’s deputies also said that Dornath told the deputy that he had a converted short-barrel rifle inside his vehicle.
Dornath was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run with property damage, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said. Additional drug and weapon possession charges were referred to the district attorney’s office, sheriff’s deputies said.