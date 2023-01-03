 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 20 to 25 ft at 18 seconds and southeast winds
20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and east winds
10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7
PM PST Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Hit-and-run crash seriously injures victim, shuts down Eugene street

Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash seriously injured the victim and closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department.

According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Sixth Avenue at Lincoln Street. Police said the car was described as a black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. EPD said the car drove away from the scene west on Sixth Avenue, possibly getting onto Interstate 105 eastbound. Police said the woman was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hit and Run Car 2

Eugene police requested that residents avoid Sixth Avenue between Lincoln Street and Lawrence Street while emergency personnel responded and police investigated. The roadway was reopened just before 6 p.m.

Hit and Run car

Eugene police are now requesting that anyone with information about the collision, especially with in-car footage of the event, contact them at 541-682-5138.

A member of the victim's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical bills and other expenses.

