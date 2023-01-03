Hit-and-run crash seriously injures victim, shuts down Eugene street

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 20 to 25 ft at 18 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and east winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&