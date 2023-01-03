 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 16 seconds and southeast winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Hit-and-run crash shuts down Eugene street

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department.

According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Sixth Avenue at Lincoln Street. Police said the car was described as a black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. EPD said the car drove away from the scene west on Sixth Avenue, possibly getting onto Interstate 105 eastbound. Police said the woman was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hit and Run Car 2

Eugene police requested that residents avoid Sixth Avenue between Lincoln Street and Lawrence Street while emergency personnel responded and police investigated. The roadway was reopened just before 6 p.m.

Hit and Run car

Eugene police are now requesting that anyone with information about the collision, especially with in-car footage of the event, contact them at 541-682-5138.

Tags

Recommended for you