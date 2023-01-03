Hit-and-run crash shuts down Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department.
According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Sixth Avenue at Lincoln Street. Police said the car was described as a black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. EPD said the car drove away from the scene west on Sixth Avenue, possibly getting onto Interstate 105 eastbound. Police said the woman was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Eugene police requested that residents avoid Sixth Avenue between Lincoln Street and Lawrence Street while emergency personnel responded and police investigated. The roadway was reopened just before 6 p.m.
Eugene police are now requesting that anyone with information about the collision, especially with in-car footage of the event, contact them at 541-682-5138.