Hit-and-run hospitalizes 60-year-old-woman, Eugene police searching for suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- It was about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when Teresa Arellano was the victim of a hit and run that left her hospitalized.

The crash that happened at Sixth Avenue between Lincoln and Lawrence street left her with several fractured and dislocated bones. According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member, she won’t be able to work for months. Arellano's family said he has been a housekeeper in hotels for more than 15 years.

According to Eugene Police Department, the black sedan that hit her drove away from the scene, possibly getting onto Interstate 105 heading eastbound. Melinda McLaughlin, the public information director for Eugene Police Department says there are a number of reasons why drivers in hit and run situations don't stop.

"In general sometimes people panic," McLaughlin said. "Sometimes people worry about their level of intoxication. It can be many, many different things. For this particular case, we can't say until we get further into the case. "

Officials say they have no doubt the driver knew they had hit someone.

"It would be hard to hit somebody and not know that you hit somebody," McLaughlin said. "For this particular case we're looking for a black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, and it might've had some front end damage, probably around the passenger side. Either the hood, or the light, or both."

The police already have video of the incident. However, they also know many cars have dashboard-mounted cameras. Eugene police are encouraging anyone to hand over any information or video of the suspect or the car, and say someone with footage of the event contact them at 541-682-5138.

"That would be anywhere from Sixth and Lincoln, to maybe even eastbound I-105," McLaughlin said. "If you were driving in the area around that time and saw a black vehicle on your footage and it was a Honda Civic type vehicle and think it could be the suspect vehicle, then you need to let investigators know."

A hit-and-run in the state of Oregon is considered a Class "C" felony. It carries a fine of more than $120,000 and a maximum sentence of five years in prison.