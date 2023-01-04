 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 18 seconds
and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Isolated
gusts up to 35 kt possible south of Heceta Head.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Hit-and-run hospitalizes 60-year-old-woman, Eugene police searching for suspect

  • Updated
  • 0

Hit & Run injures 60 Year Old Woman

EUGENE, Ore. -- It was about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when Teresa Arellano was the victim of a hit and run that left her hospitalized. 

The crash that happened at Sixth Avenue between Lincoln and Lawrence street left her with several fractured and dislocated bones. According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member, she won’t be able to work for months. Arellano's family said he has been a housekeeper in hotels for more than 15 years.

According to Eugene Police Department, the black sedan that hit her drove away from the scene, possibly getting onto Interstate 105 heading eastbound. Melinda McLaughlin, the public information director for Eugene Police Department says there are a number of reasons why drivers in hit and run situations don't stop.  

"In general sometimes people panic," McLaughlin said. "Sometimes people worry about their level of intoxication. It can be many, many different things. For this particular case, we can't say until we get further into the case. "

Officials say they have no doubt the driver knew they had hit someone. 

"It would be hard to hit somebody and not know that you hit somebody," McLaughlin said. "For this particular case we're looking for a black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, and it might've had some front end damage, probably around the passenger side. Either the hood, or the light, or both."

The police already have video of the incident. However, they also know many cars have dashboard-mounted cameras. Eugene police are encouraging anyone to hand over any information or video of the suspect or the car, and say someone with footage of the event contact them at 541-682-5138.

"That would be anywhere from Sixth and Lincoln, to maybe even eastbound I-105," McLaughlin said. "If you were driving in the area around that time and saw a black vehicle on your footage and it was a Honda Civic type vehicle and think it could be the suspect vehicle, then you need to let investigators know."

Image of the Suspect Vehicle

A hit-and-run in the state of Oregon is considered a Class "C" felony. It carries a fine of more than $120,000 and a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

