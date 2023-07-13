Hit and run leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

EUGENE, Ore. – A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run collision that happened on London Road Wednesday evening.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said they heard a report of a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crash southbound on London Road at about 6:30 p.m. on July 12. Responding units described the car as a dark-colored sedan or coupe.
The motorcycle’s driver and passenger were flown to a nearby hospital, where the operator is facing life-threatening injuries and the passenger is being treated for serious injuries, according to the LCSO.
The LCSO said they are investigating the collision. Anyone with information regarding the crash or the involved vehicle is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, option 1.