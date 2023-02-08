Hitman for hire murder plot foiled in Creswell, LCSO says

CRESWELL, Ore -- A man accused of attempting to hire someone to kill another person has been taken into police custody, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said.
He is currently spending the night in jail, and has been identified as 58 year old John Robert Clarke. Clarke allegedly tried to hire a third individual to commit murder against Clarke's wife.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office said they heard about the plot on Friday, February 3 and moved to arrest Clarke. Detectives say Clarke offered an undisclosed amount of money to the third individual.
Clarke is also the co-owner of an RV dealership called "Oregon West, RV" in Creswell. Residents of Creswell who were initially unaware of the situation said they were shocked and disgusted when they heard the allegations.
After an extensive investigation, Detectives say they were able to determine probable cause to arrest Clarke for solicitation of murder. Clarke had his first appearance in court on February. He is being charged with a Class A Felony that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of as much as $375,000.
With Clarke behind bars, the sheriff's office has determined that there is no ongoing threat to public safety or the alleged victim. Clarke is due back in court on March 15.