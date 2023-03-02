Holiday Farm Fire recovery continues with multi-million dollar grant

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- Recovery efforts for the Holiday Farm Fire continue as the Lane County Government has received a multi-million dollar grant for reconstruction.
According to the Lane County Government, the Board of County Commissioners voted to accept a $4.1 million grant from Oregon Housing and Community Services to be used for Holiday Farm Fire Recovery. The grant is part of the larger Oregon House Bill 5006, which has allocated $150 million across the state of Oregon for wildfire recovery. According to the Lane County Government, the $4.1 million in grant funds will be used for affordable housing development, home purchases, infrastructure, and recovery staffing.
Government officials said the funds will be used to support several projects in the McKenzie River Valley, most notable allocating about $800,000 to the development of multiple low-income single-family homes in the Blue River area. Other projects to be funded by the grant include updating a quarter-mile stretch of Blue River Drive known as “downtown Blue River,” rental and financial assistance for wildfire survivors and home repairs, and repairing parks and boat ramps damaged in the Holiday Farm Fire.