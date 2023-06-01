Holiday Farm Fire victims reflect as another fire season kicks off

BLUE RIVER, Ore. – As another fire season gets underway across Western Oregon, people impacted by 2020’s Holiday Farm Fire continue to rebuild their lives and reflect on how their experiences have shaped how they prepare for wildfires.

“The most horrifying experience of my life,” said Jennie Johnson, who was displaced by the blaze while recovering from open-heart surgery. “Never wished it on anybody."

Nearly three years after the devastating fire along the McKenzie River, people are still trying to rebuild their lives -- including Fred Heins.

“I lost everything,” he said. “We just recently only got into a home after two and a half years -- so we spent six months in a hotel and the past two years in a fifth wheel.”

Johnson made her way back to the area in November 2022, after the fire forced her out of her Blue River trailer and sent her to Oakridge.

“We were actually slight victims of the Oakridge fire,” she said. “It's like, ‘That's it, I'm moving back home. If I'm gonna burn up, I'm gonna go back home where I feel comfortable.’”

But rebuilding has proved challenging. Other Blue River residents said they are stuck living in trailers where their homes used to be, as they wait on financial help, contractors or permits to build.

“I found a house,” Johnson said. “That's the problem, is there's not a lot of housing up here cause there never was. You know, people living in their trailers, there's not a lot of places to move them.”

Residents in the area have banded together to support one another as they work to rebuild.

“The community just kind of rebounded, came together,” said Cliff Richardson, someone who was evacuated by the Holiday Farm Fire and launched the group “Locals Helping Locals” to support those impacted by the fire. “There was a lot of help that came from different organizations right off the start.”

“We help one another, no matter what it is,” Johnson said. “Technically I don't have any family here. But my friends are my family. And they are the best people in the world. The whole community.”

People are closely watching as fires start to pop up in the surrounding area.

“We are constantly looking -- looking at where it’s at,” Johnson said. “Because when we see smoke, hear lightning, we want to know how fast do we need to get out of here.”

Heins said the area is split on their reactions to hearing about other fires nearby, including the one north of McKenzie Bridge. Some are worried, others are not.

“I feel like you can’t lose sleep over it all the time,” he said. “I'm not gonna pack up every time I see smoke. It's just something we have to live in when we choose to live in the forest.”

Heins said he is not concerned about the nearby fire because of its current location and weather conditions. He is mindful another fire could hit the Blue River area in the future, he said, and is ready to evacuate when necessary with his important documents and insurance up to date.

Richardson said it’s understandable that people traumatized by a once-in-a-lifetime disaster like the Holiday Farm Fire have concerns about nearby blazes. Understanding and mitigating the risks that come with living or visiting in a national forest, he said, is important.

“We live in a natural resource area, this is part of the risk you run,” he said. “We need to do our part. Trust the agencies, question them when we think we need to -- that's fine. But do our part and help out.”

The crucial thing people can do, they all said, is be aware of the current fire situation and be prepared for whatever may happen.

“After that holiday farm fire, I have a backpack for myself, a backpack for my husband, bags packed for my animals,” Johnson said. “We are always prepared cause we weren't prepared last time -- saw the fire at midnight, had to go, you know. There was no time to prepare for anything."