Holidays, staffing woes lead to delayed packages at USPS

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Some folks waiting for package deliveries are frustrated with delayed packages, and the delays appear to able to be traced back to a specific United States Postal Service location.
At the USPS office on 49th Street in Springfield, over a hundred packages have piled up while waiting to be delivered. A USPS representative said that due to staffing shortages, there will be days where some neighborhoods don’t get any package deliveries at all, meaning boxes waiting to be sent out can start to accumulate. In addition, representatives said the massive backlog is also due in part to the holiday season. Most of the delayed packages seem to be from Amazon, although USPS representatives declined to comment on why that may be.
A Springfield woman, who spoke with KEZI on condition of anonymity, said she is waiting for several deliveries, some of which are weeks behind schedule. Despite the long wait, she said she is trying to stay positive and understanding.
“Obviously, we all order things and we want them when we want them but we're all human, I guess I ask that everybody be more reasonable, than get angry,” she said. “I try to be patient anyway. If it's something that important, I would try to buy it local anyway. I do a lot of Amazon shopping so I try to be patient and understanding and know that it's not going to be here tomorrow.”
USPS representatives said that anyone interested in a job with the postal service is welcome to visit their local office and ask for an application, or go online. USPS says jobs are posted on their website every other Tuesday until they are fully staffed.