Home remodeled for disabled child now for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield family is trying to pay forward a huge act of kindness after they received more than 15 years ago.
In 2007, the community rallied behind the Reynolds family and helped build a home on Lomond Avenue for them and their son, who had a disability. Their son has since passed and they're moving on, but they want to make sure another family can benefit from their blessing.
Alan and Gail Reynolds are the pound parents of Jason, who had a rare disease and needed 24-hour care. Not to mention, they were also taking care of Gail's father at the time.
"We were in an old house that my grandpa built, and so essentially, our house was a hospital. And they said, why don't we turn you guys into that Extreme Home makeover show," Alan said.
However, the show, Extreme Makeover Home Edition, was filled up that year, so the Reynolds family was on a waiting list. But the community had other plans.
"They said, 'we are not going to wait for the TV show. We're going to do it ourselves,'" Alan said.
A year later, they moved into their customized home, which is more than 3,100 square feet, has two powered ceiling lifts on tracks, two jacuzzi tubs, double doors throughout, and so much more.
"To this day, we sit in here and say, 'We can't believe this happened.' God, our friends, and family came together and gave us this miracle, and we just wish everyone had something like this," Gail said.
But in 2012, Jason passed away at the age of 23, and the couple said their time in the home has come to an end.
"It was a life changer for sure, and we are just really excited to pass on the blessing of what it will be for another family," Gail said.
After a hard goodbye, the couple said it's the house that kept them going.
"In most families, the marriages usually don't last when there's a disabled child or family member, and the siblings often have a very difficult time. This house helped with family. People were able to come in more and get to see Jason," Gail.
Now they are hoping to pass that along to another family in need, as a for sale sign hangs in their front yard.
"Our heart's desire is that some family who could really make use of the specialties of this home can be the family who buys it," Alan said.
The couple said they'll be moving East to go live near their oldest son, Joel, who has dedicated his life to learning and teaching about the philosophy of disabilities. He wrote a book, The Life Worth Living.
"This was a complete miracle and gift of love for our family, and we will never ever be able to forget this. It'll be our greatest story forever," Gail said.