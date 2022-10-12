 Skip to main content
Homeless man arrested after stabbing other homeless man, Linn County deputies say

  • Updated
  • 0
Linn County Sheriff's Office

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- One man is in police custody and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a remote camp on Quartzville Road, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the LCSO, at about 6:08 a.m. on October 11, they received a 911 call from a trucking dispatch center that said one of their drivers had radioed them saying a man had been stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road outside of Sweet Home. The LCSO said responding deputies were flagged down by the truck driver on Quartzville Road, and found the victim, identified as a 36-year-old homeless man from Arizona, with life-threatening injuries nearby. Deputies said the victim was taken to Lebanon Hospital and then to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Deputies said that as of October 12, he is expected to survive.

The LCSO said that deputies found the victim had traveled to the area with a group of people including John Kersey, 72, another homeless individual who is from Albany. According to deputies, Kersey and the victim got into an argument that ended when Kersey got into a vehicle, rammed the victim with it, jumped out, and stabbed the victim multiple times. Deputies said the victim had to walk 250 feet before being found by the truck driver.

Deputies said Kersey was arrested and jailed for first-degree assault. They also said an investigation is in progress, and Kersey may face more charges.

