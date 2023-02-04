Homeowners safe after Lebanon fire crews take out fire in attic

LEBANON, Ore.-- A Lebanon family is safe and there's minimal damage to their home after fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire in their attic.
According to officials, around 6:51 p.m. on Friday, crews with the Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire on East Rose Street, with reports of smelling smoke in the house and that the attic was full of smoke.
When crews arrived, they used their thermal imaging camera to pinpoint the exact location of the fire.
They then threw tarps over the homeowner's belongings to protect their stuff before opening up part of the ceiling to get to the fire.
Crews then managed to quickly get the fire out with minimal damage to the home. The homeowners were then able to go in and grab some of their stuff and stayed with family for the night.
The cause of the fire was determined to be old knob and tube wiring that failed.