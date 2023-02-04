 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 16 ft at 11 seconds
and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
Occational gusts to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Homeowners safe after Lebanon fire crews take out fire in attic

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

LEBANON, Ore.-- A Lebanon family is safe and there's minimal damage to their home after fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire in their attic.

According to officials, around 6:51 p.m. on Friday, crews with the Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire on East Rose Street, with reports of smelling smoke in the house and that the attic was full of smoke.

When crews arrived, they used their thermal imaging camera to pinpoint the exact location of the fire.

They then threw tarps over the homeowner's belongings to protect their stuff before opening up part of the ceiling to get to the fire.

Crews then managed to quickly get the fire out with minimal damage to the home. The homeowners were then able to go in and grab some of their stuff and stayed with family for the night.

The cause of the fire was determined to be old knob and tube wiring that failed. 

Recommended for you