Homes For Good to take applications for Oregon Eviction Prevention Program

EUGENE, Ore. – A low-income housing agency in Eugene will soon accept applications for a program that protects at-risk renters from eviction.
Homes For Good is going to accept applications for the Oregon Eviction Prevention Program (OREDAP) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. OREDAP provides rental assistance funds to Lane County renters with low incomes who are at risk of eviction or who are facing homelessness. A link to apply will be available on Homes For Goods’ website, and applications will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
To qualify for OREDAP, a person must be a renter who lives in Lane County, make under 80% of the area’s median income, and is likely to lose their primary nighttime residence within 21 days of entering into the program. Homes For Good said households who are facing an active eviction case will be prioritized for funding over households that are merely at risk of an eviction. The organization said the window to apply may be extended depending on the number of applications submitted, or reopened if funding allows.