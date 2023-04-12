Homes For Good to take applications for Oregon Eviction Prevention Program

 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 29 to 34 with light winds will result in
frost formation. Least threat of frost will be across the inner
Portland and Vancouver urban areas.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear to briefly reach
freezing close to sunrise, however, they will stay below 35
degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun
will be slower to warm up.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

EUGENE, Ore. – A low-income housing agency in Eugene will soon accept applications for a program that protects at-risk renters from eviction.

Homes For Good is going to accept applications for the Oregon Eviction Prevention Program (OREDAP) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. OREDAP provides rental assistance funds to Lane County renters with low incomes who are at risk of eviction or who are facing homelessness. A link to apply will be available on Homes For Goods’ website, and applications will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

To qualify for OREDAP, a person must be a renter who lives in Lane County, make under 80% of the area’s median income, and is likely to lose their primary nighttime residence within 21 days of entering into the program. Homes For Good said households who are facing an active eviction case will be prioritized for funding over households that are merely at risk of an eviction. The organization said the window to apply may be extended depending on the number of applications submitted, or reopened if funding allows.

