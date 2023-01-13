Hometown quarterback's legacy lives on through Irish Fishing Club

EUGENE, Ore. -- Former high school and University of Oregon football star Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers will be making his first playoff appearance taking on the Jaguars on January 14, but he still has ties to the fishing club he founded back when he was at Sheldon High School in Eugene.
Despite living in Los Angeles as a star quarterback, Herbert still has deep connections to the town he grew up in. With NFL stardom comes NFL fans, and one group of fans went viral for a unique sign about the Irish Fishing Club when the Chargers clinched their playoff berth against the Colts.
"That day it happened on Monday Night Football, I probably got 40 or 50 texts with everyone sharing it with me, so it just kind of got hit hard, and I'd seen it before and it cracked me up," said Scott Wright, the Irish Fishing Club advisor.
While Duck fans may know Herbert as a 4-year starter who led them to a Rose Bowl victory, Scott Wright knows him as a former student who helped start the Irish Fishing Club at Sheldon High School. The club was so successful when Herbert started it, it grew to 80 members in its first year.
"It's about getting together, having fun exploring together, some of the adventures of the Pacific Northwest,” Wright said. “We ask as a club to represent the club well, do the right thing all the time, respect all people, let anyone join that wants to join, and treat them with dignity and respect."
The goal of the club is simple: go fishing with your buddies, have fun, do positive things for the community, and build relationships that can last beyond high school. Herbert was just as active in the club as he was on the football field. He even sent out recruiting letters hoping to lure in new members, offering them a chance to be a part of the “premium club that only extends to the best.”
Herbert eventually left Eugene, but the club lived on even during the COVID-19 pandemic, as IFC member Ayoni Nunley remembers.
“During COVID, when all we had to do our sophomore year was kind of hang out with each other and go fishing, we went to the river a lot and fished almost every day," Nunley said.
As COVID passed and students returned to normal life, a group of Sheldon students urged Wright to get the club up and running again. It isn’t at the numbers it once was when Herbert started it, but it’s getting there. Current members include some familiar names, such as Coach Dennis Ludwig, who the football stadium is named after, and longtime Sheldon track coach Roger Herbert – Justin Herbert’s grandfather -- as well as students at the school who love to fish.
As Herbert’s star power grows, so does the club. Some members of the Irish Fishing Club even made the trip down to L.A. decked out in their fishing gear in Chargers blue and yellow to support their hometown quarterback. There’s even hope that the Irish Fishing Club could have an impact well beyond the halls of Sheldon High School and Eugene’s lakes and rivers.
Former Sheldon students are going through the complicated process of making the Irish Fishing Club a 5013c charity, with the mission of creating opportunities for the next generation to develop community, camaraderie and character. The money raised will go towards educating future students on how to fish and to create future opportunities. While the IFC’s club will always be in Eugene, there’s hope the club could become a national charity with opportunities for students across the county.
"Obviously we want to stick close to our roots here,” said Taylor Alie, the IFC’s Vice President. “But with Justin's scale and scope I think it would be an awesome approach to try and make it national and provide these opportunities for people all over the states."
Football and fishing fans can support the club by donating at the Irish Fishing Club’s website, buying merchandise, or becoming a member of a club started by a kid who loved to throw footballs and catch fish.
"Everyone can join,” said IFC member Zach McWen. “Everyone can come out and have fun, this is one of the best times I've ever had, so come fish with us, have fun."