Hop Valley Brewing employee and river guide provides help to fight Rum Creek Fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- One man never thought he would use his skills to get firefighters to and from the Rum Creek Fire using the Rogue River, but when the opportunity presented itself to do just that, he jumped at the chance.
What was supposed to be a relaxing Labor Day weekend with his mom and sister turned into a life-changing experience for Hop Valley Brewing employee and river guide Garret Lofing.
“'Call this number they need you to come down and ride a fire trip,' I said, 'be right there,'" Lofing said. "Literally dropped my gear because this is my community, Southern Oregon is where I’m from, it's my hometown. So, I was super honored to be considered for that.”
For four days, Lofing transported firefighters and equipment up the Rogue River to fight the Rum Creek Fire.
“I think I was more just honored. There was a little jitters, like, 'I don't know what to expect,'” said Lofing. “It deviates from your normal guest trip where you have families and stuff that are here to have just fun splashy time. The firefighters are kind of like, 'we got a mission to go.' I didn't know what to expect.”
Lofing works at Hop Valley Brewing Monday through Friday, and on weekends heads south to be a river guide. When he was asked to help firefighters, he didn't think twice about pitching in for the community he loves.
“The river in Grants Pass is everything to the locals, it means a lot,” said Lofing. “Me being who I am and growing up there, I was fortunate enough to recreate all the time there and understand what that river provides for not only the local people in Grants Pass but all the way down to Agness and Gold Beach."
When asked if he would do the same thing if a situation like this were to happen again, Lofing said he would do it in a heartbeat.
“Tenfold, oh yeah, that was one of the best times of my life.”