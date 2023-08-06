 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

Horse ranch owners detail the effort to evacuate the Priceboro Fire

  • Updated
  • 0

One family is trying to recover as the Priceboro fire continues to burn

HARRISBURG, Ore. -- A family who had to evacuate tens of horses during the start of the Priceboro Fire is reflecting on the community support it took to make happen.

The Unbridled Youth Ranch and Equine Rescue in Harrisburg means a great deal to owner Tania Straub and her husband, David. Aside from being their home, it is also where they help children from at-risk, disadvantaged, and disabled backgrounds. They learn to develop equestrian skills and nurture rescued horses. 

Barn

Tania Straub was alerted to the Priceboro Fire after one of her staff members at the ranch saw the flames creep up the mountain. What started out as a brushfire quickly developed into a wildfire burning hundreds of acres. Fire teams both on the ground and in the air worked around the clock to control the blaze.

As Straub watched them work, she worried not only for herself and her family, but also her neighbors.

"I'm watching it explode up the part of the mountain that we just invested in, just a couple of years ago and this life long dream of this ranch," she said.

Scorched Trees

Over 30 horses call Unbridled home. As the Priceboro Fire grew, neighbors from all over the community came to the help of the Straub family with trailers at the ready when they needed to evacuate.

They were quite efficient in getting most of the horses out. Some retired horses proved more challenging, but ultimately volunteers were able to get them to safety. During the evacuation, Straub was worried about where the wind would take the fire.

"I know the ranch and I know the wind, and I knew it was coming back at us and I could see the fire coming back down this way," she said. 

Horse Mural

All the horses were evacuated and are staying at a neighbor's home until the fire is put out. The empty stables are an eerie sight for the Straubs, but they are incredibly grateful for the local community's efforts in getting them to safety. They said the ranching community is small but tight knit.

"The Gilberts down the road, Robert and Stacy Joe Hartley, my team, my girls I'm so proud of them our families I'm just so proud of them," Straub said. "My right hand, Mary Schmidt and Leslie Leapland."

Julio Mora Rodriguez joined the KEZI 9 News team in October of 2022 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas, you can email Julio at jrodriguez@kezi.com.

Recommended for you