Horse ranch owners detail the effort to evacuate the Priceboro Fire

HARRISBURG, Ore. -- A family who had to evacuate tens of horses during the start of the Priceboro Fire is reflecting on the community support it took to make happen.

The Unbridled Youth Ranch and Equine Rescue in Harrisburg means a great deal to owner Tania Straub and her husband, David. Aside from being their home, it is also where they help children from at-risk, disadvantaged, and disabled backgrounds. They learn to develop equestrian skills and nurture rescued horses.

Tania Straub was alerted to the Priceboro Fire after one of her staff members at the ranch saw the flames creep up the mountain. What started out as a brushfire quickly developed into a wildfire burning hundreds of acres. Fire teams both on the ground and in the air worked around the clock to control the blaze.

As Straub watched them work, she worried not only for herself and her family, but also her neighbors.

"I'm watching it explode up the part of the mountain that we just invested in, just a couple of years ago and this life long dream of this ranch," she said.

Over 30 horses call Unbridled home. As the Priceboro Fire grew, neighbors from all over the community came to the help of the Straub family with trailers at the ready when they needed to evacuate.

They were quite efficient in getting most of the horses out. Some retired horses proved more challenging, but ultimately volunteers were able to get them to safety. During the evacuation, Straub was worried about where the wind would take the fire.

"I know the ranch and I know the wind, and I knew it was coming back at us and I could see the fire coming back down this way," she said.

All the horses were evacuated and are staying at a neighbor's home until the fire is put out. The empty stables are an eerie sight for the Straubs, but they are incredibly grateful for the local community's efforts in getting them to safety. They said the ranching community is small but tight knit.

"The Gilberts down the road, Robert and Stacy Joe Hartley, my team, my girls I'm so proud of them our families I'm just so proud of them," Straub said. "My right hand, Mary Schmidt and Leslie Leapland."