Hospital clarifies when emergency treatment is needed for RSV

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- As Respiratory Syncitial Virus cases rise in Lane County and across the country, PeaceHealth Oregon is offering information about when and where to seek hospital care.
According to PeaceHealth, RSV is a seasonal virus that usually presents symptoms similar to a cold, but it has arrived earlier than usual this year. Although the illness is usually mild and easily treated with a short period of isolation and rest, it can be serious in babies and older adults. PeaceHealth officials recommend contacting your child’s doctor or seeking emergency care if you see any symptoms including a temperature of over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit in babies younger than 2 months old, difficulty breathing, or signs of dehydration.
“The elderly also are at risk of complications from RSV,” said Dr. Margaret Pattison, medical director of the emergency department at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. “Older adults should be evaluated by a health care provider if they’re having trouble breathing, are dehydrated, or are feeling extremely weak.”
PeaceHealth officials say demand for health services is high because of respiratory viruses such as RSV and COVID-19. As such, they ask those whose health issues are not emergencies to visit their primary care doctors or urgent care clinics to keep the pressure off hospital emergency departments. PeaceHealth also recommends people stay up-to-date on vaccines, wash their hands frequently, and stay home when they’re sick to stop the spread of diseases like RSV.