Hospital regulations to change as Oregon’s COVID-19 emergency set to officially end, Oregon Health Authority says

SALEM, Ore. – The state of Oregon’s Public Health Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to officially end, and with it will go several privileges previously exercised by hospitals, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
As the Biden administration announced in January, the Public Health Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end on May 11. For the duration of the emergency, hospitals in Oregon and across the nation have enjoyed the privilege to waive certain regulations thanks to an order by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, referred to as Section 1135. That waiver will expire on May 11, and when it expires, many regulations will return to pre-pandemic levels of enforcement, according to the OHA.
The end of the Section 1135 waiver means many hospitals will not be able to enjoy the flexibility they did during the COVID emergency. According to the OHA, hospitals will no longer be able to provide care in temporary expansion sites. Hospitals who wish to continue to use these expansion sites will have to go through the standard OHA procedures to officially add them to their services, the OHA said. Additionally, for hospitals who provided acute care at patients’ homes, the OHA said those hospitals will have to re-apply waivers to do so.
Although several regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic are being reinstated, some procedures enacted during that time are staying in place, according to the OHA. Notably, the CMS’s method for assessing infection prevention will remain in use. In addition, healthcare personnel, patients and other visitors and staff to healthcare settings will still have to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for masking and personal protective equipment while at the healthcare setting.