Hot air balloons, live entertainment highlights of Northwest Art and Air Festival

Northwest Arts and Air Festival

ALBANY, Ore. – A festival celebrating the arts and hot air balloons opened at noon on Friday in Albany, according to organizers of the Northwest Art and Air Festival.

Event organizers said that weather conditions early on August 25 necessitated cancelling morning balloon flights, but the event officially opened at noon the same day. The event is open until 9:30 p.m. on Friday night and from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The event closes on Sunday with only morning balloon flights scheduled, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Plenty of activities are scheduled for Friday evening, including a ‘night glow’ with many balloons lighting up the night time sky after 9 p.m. On Saturday morning, a classic car show is scheduled along with live music and lots of food available, organizers said.

All weekend long, a major highlight is the ‘Balloon Lift Off’ that starts daily at 6:45 a.m. The event promoters said that the lift off on Friday morning was grounded due to the continued possibility of thunderstorms in the area.

More information on the event schedule can be found on the Northwest Art and Air Festival’s Facebook page.

