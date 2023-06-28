Hot weather, cold water can present dangers in lakes and rivers

ROSEBURG, Ore. – As summer heat begins to sizzle, many may seek refuge in area rivers and streams for relief from hot weather.
A group in Douglas County is issuing a warning about the potential dangers of still-cold water that has yet to keep up with the warming seasonal temperatures. The ‘Respect the Water’ safety committee began in 2015 after two people drowned when one person jumped in to save the other. A similar incident occurred this year on the Rogue River, and so it’s important, especially for children, to check water temperatures before getting into lakes and rivers.
“Our goal is, again, to make sure that people are checking water temperatures and making sure they've got life jackets and using life jackets,” said Spencer Higginson, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service. “And I know that sometimes it's not, you know, teenagers' thing, ‘ah it's not cool to wear a life jacket, I'm not gonna do it.’ Just have one with you, you know, something that if you get into trouble, someone can get it to you.”
When water temperatures are 60 degrees and below, the body can lose heat quickly, which can affect the ability to swim normally. Even water temperatures around 70 degrees can put people in danger with prolonged exposure.
Highly-preventable tragic deaths happen every year, and cold-water temperatures are a huge contributor, Higginson said. He said the main risk of cold water is losing the ability to self-rescue.
“We've just seen too many, uh, times, where people go for a fun event at the lake or at the river, someone gets into trouble, and next thing you know, a family's dealing with a tragedy that they'll, they'll be feeling for the rest of their lives, and it's so preventable,” Higginson said. “And so, we just want that message out there, just take precautions.”
Just as one puts on a seat belt in a car, Higginson said recreationists should put on a life jacket before getting into the water.