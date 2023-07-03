Hot weather poses a threat to pets, Eugene police warn

EUGENE, Ore. – With temperatures forecasted in the high 90s for the rest of the week, and the temperature on the Fourth of July expected to hit 100 degrees, Eugene police are reminding citizens to not leave their pets in cars, even if just for a few minutes.

Eugene police said animals can experience heat stroke or brain damage in a matter of minutes if left in a hot car. Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise to dangerous levels in a matter of minutes, even if it’s not parked in direct sunlight and the windows are slightly open. Even at temperatures as low as 70 degrees Fahrenheit, the inside of a car can get warmer than 100 degrees in less than half an hour.

Pets such as dogs and cats cannot regulate their temperature as easily as humans, so they are more susceptible to heat stroke and other injuries as the temperature rises. If an animal is overcome by heat exhaustion, it is advised to contact a veterinarian right away. Even if the animal doesn’t experience heat stroke or other injuries, a person who leaves an animal in a car on a hot day may still be cited for animal neglect.

Police recommend that if you spot an animal in distress or unresponsive in a parked car, call 911 immediately. If the animal doesn’t seem to be in distress, or if it would be easier to find the owner, police said to find the owner in addition to calling for help.

In such hot weather, Eugene police also recommend taking extra precautions to keep your pet safe at home or while traveling. First, pets should always have access to bowls full of fresh, cool water and should be kept inside on very hot days. When pets are outside, make sure they have shaded areas to rest in and consider getting a misting hose or kiddie pool for them to have a cool place to play. When going out for a walk, make sure you bring water, take frequent breaks in shady spots and try to walk in the morning or night when it’s cooler. EPD also said to test the surface you and your pet will be walking on with your hand; if it’s too hot for your hand to comfortably rest on, it’s far too hot for your pet’s paws. For that reason, EPD strongly advises against having dogs ride in uncovered pick-up truck beds, as the hot metal can burn their paws. If you suspect your pet’s paws have been burnt while on a walk, EPD says to contact a veterinarian immediately.