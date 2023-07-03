 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 94 to 102 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Hot weather poses a threat to pets, Eugene police warn

  • Updated
  • 0
Dog in car

EUGENE, Ore. – With temperatures forecasted in the high 90s for the rest of the week, and the temperature on the Fourth of July expected to hit 100 degrees, Eugene police are reminding citizens to not leave their pets in cars, even if just for a few minutes.

Eugene police said animals can experience heat stroke or brain damage in a matter of minutes if left in a hot car. Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise to dangerous levels in a matter of minutes, even if it’s not parked in direct sunlight and the windows are slightly open. Even at temperatures as low as 70 degrees Fahrenheit, the inside of a car can get warmer than 100 degrees in less than half an hour.

Estimated car interior temperature graph

Pets such as dogs and cats cannot regulate their temperature as easily as humans, so they are more susceptible to heat stroke and other injuries as the temperature rises. If an animal is overcome by heat exhaustion, it is advised to contact a veterinarian right away. Even if the animal doesn’t experience heat stroke or other injuries, a person who leaves an animal in a car on a hot day may still be cited for animal neglect.

Police recommend that if you spot an animal in distress or unresponsive in a parked car, call 911 immediately. If the animal doesn’t seem to be in distress, or if it would be easier to find the owner, police said to find the owner in addition to calling for help.

In such hot weather, Eugene police also recommend taking extra precautions to keep your pet safe at home or while traveling. First, pets should always have access to bowls full of fresh, cool water and should be kept inside on very hot days. When pets are outside, make sure they have shaded areas to rest in and consider getting a misting hose or kiddie pool for them to have a cool place to play. When going out for a walk, make sure you bring water, take frequent breaks in shady spots and try to walk in the morning or night when it’s cooler. EPD also said to test the surface you and your pet will be walking on with your hand; if it’s too hot for your hand to comfortably rest on, it’s far too hot for your pet’s paws. For that reason, EPD strongly advises against having dogs ride in uncovered pick-up truck beds, as the hot metal can burn their paws. If you suspect your pet’s paws have been burnt while on a walk, EPD says to contact a veterinarian immediately.

Recommended for you