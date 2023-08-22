House Bill 2645 aims to increase penalties for people distributing fentanyl

EUGENE, ORE. -- Governor Tina Kotek on Monday signed several bills including one that centers on fentanyl distribution. With the signing of House Bill 2645, the state is making a push towards increased drug enforcement.
State representative Lisa Reynolds said that because of the state taking a more humane approach to fighting drug users, fellow representatives took to charging the drug distributors at the source.
“It's more than one gram or more than five units than that is a distributor-dealer amount of fentanyl and that is now a class A misdemeanor,” Reynolds said. “The bills that Governor Kotek signed yesterday were part of our group of bills that improve public safety."
A Class "A" misdemeanor charge will place a $6,000 fine in possession of a dealers amount of fentanyl, one year in jail or both. Rhonda Woodside with Ideal Option treatment center says she is in favor of the state now going after the suspected dealers and manufactures in her community.
"They're really not any different than murderers if they are out there dealing and selling fentanyl that they know is the deadliest drug that there is that should be punishable,” Woodside said. “Heroin has fentanyl in it. If you find heroin, meth has fentanyl, cocaine has fentanyl… we've even seen fentanyl that's not from a dispensary, so it's in everything.”
Woodside said it’s important that the state continues to provide more facilities that specialize in addiction as well as enforcing the new drug penalties.
“I think we do need more access to mental health services that's a big reason people are using it to begin with... we need more treatment centers and more in patient detox facilities."