House Bill might put overdose-reversing medication in public spaces

SALEM, Ore. -- A bill making its way through the Oregon Legislature might make lifesaving emergency medications such as naloxone available in public spaces, breaking down barriers to tools that can respond to the opioid and fentanyl crisis gripping the state.
According to the legislature, House Bill 2395, also called the Opioid Harm Reduction Package, passed out of the House with overwhelming bipartisan support on March 3. Legislature officials said the bill passed with 48 votes in favor and nine votes in opposition. House Bill 2395 would make emergency treatments like naloxone available in public buildings such as restaurants, grocery stores, police departments and schools.
Naloxone is a medication that can restore breathing and reverse an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids, legislature officials said. Officials also said that more than 745 Oregonians died from opioid overdoses in 2021, and nearly three Oregonians die each day from opioid overdoses.
Representative Maxine Dexter (D-Portland) introduced and championed the bill. She is also a board-certified pulmonary and critical care physician.
“Naloxone is extremely safe and effective and will help us save hundreds of lives. Even if you do not have opioids in your body, there’s no side effect or danger,” said Representative Dexter. “Our responsibility as elected leaders is to ensure the health and safety of Oregonians. With this bill we are building the infrastructure to respond to this crisis and giving Oregonians struggling with addiction a chance to receive treatment.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are struggling with addiction are five times more likely to go into recovery if they have access to harm reduction tools.
“Over the past year, I’ve met with community members, families, law enforcement, and first responders who’ve witnessed tragedy after tragedy – and too often it’s vulnerable youth who are losing their lives to an unintentional overdose. This gives our communities the tools they need to respond and save lives,” said Representative Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley & N Clackamas County), a chief sponsor of the bill.
The bill would work by allowing the Oregon Health Authority to issue standing prescriptions for short-acting opioid antagonists for individuals and public entities, allowing them to get medications like naloxone. The bill would also decriminalize the distribution of fentanyl test strips and similar tools, which proponents of the bill say proven to reduce the risk of overdose. In addition, the bill would also ensure that anyone who administers naloxone or other method to prevent or reduce an overdose would be free from civil and criminal liability.