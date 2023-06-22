House bills related to fentanyl possession, addiction services headed to governor's desk

SALEM, Ore. – State officials said that the Oregon Senate approved a bill on Wednesday that creates a misdemeanor penalty for fentanyl possession.
House Bill 2645, which was passed by the House in February 2023, creates a Class A misdemeanor penalty for possession of certain amounts of fentanyl, according to Oregon Senate officials. State officials said that Oregon does not currently charge for misdemeanor fentanyl possession as it does for other controlled substances.
“Oregonians know that fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug, and we need all the tools in our toolbox to fight this epidemic. This legislation will save lives and keep our communities safe,” said Senator Floyd Prozanski (D-Eugene, Springfield), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
State officials said that fentanyl’s potency is 50 times that of heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Oregon Health Authority statistics said that 1,275 people died in 2021 from a fentanyl overdose.
The Senate also passed House Bill 2513, known as the Hope and Recovery Bill, the same day, state officials said. HB2513 strengthens Measure 110, also known as the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, by simplifying access to treatment services with added staffing, improved application processes, a centralized hotline that streamlines access to services, and improving program data collection accuracy for program accountability, state officials said.
“As a former prosecutor, I know that the best way to solve our behavioral health and addiction crises is to make sure that people get access to the care and support they need – the sooner the better,” said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D- Beaverton and southwest Portland). “These fixes will provide a path to recovery for more Oregonians, fostering healthier and safer communities for all of us.”
HB 2645 and HB2513 next head to Gov. Tina Kotek’s (D-Ore.) desk for her consideration.