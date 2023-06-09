How cloud seeding could help combat drought in Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Is it possible for us to control the weather? It may sound like something out of a Hollywood movie or a science fiction novel, but some neighboring states have been trying to change the weather for years now, and researches say it’s working.
Oregon, along with many surrounding states, has faced years of droughts and depleted reservoirs. Some states have gone to weather modification to literally make it rain, and Oregon may not be too far behind.
The process is called cloud seeding, and although it may sound like something out of a Hollywood movie, researchers say it’s effective and could be one method to use to combat the drought in Oregon.
A wet spring brought temporary drought relief to the west, but the region has been facing more severe and longer lasting droughts in the last few decades. That’s why Garret Cammons, the president of North American Weather Consultants, is trying to take matters into his own hands. He’s in charge of NAWC’s cloud seeding program.
“What we do, is we help speed up that process of converting supercooled liquid water to a snowflake,” Cammons said.
In cloud seeding, an airplane targets a cloud that’s already producing rainfall. The plane will spray silver iodide or dry ice into the cloud. Within the cloud, there are tiny rain droplets that are too light to fall. The silver iodide acts as a nucleus for other rain droplets to condense onto, and once they get heavy enough, they fall to the ground as rain.
“All we're doing is helping to improve the efficiency of a natural process of converting liquid water in the cloud to a snowflake, which then falls to the ground as precipitation.” Cammons said.
There are two primary methods of cloud seeding. Distributing chemicals from an airplane is one, but some states also use ground generators, which work in a similar way of releasing silver iodide into the environment.
Researchers like Cammons have several methods to monitor the success of a cloud seeding program. The first method is to simply test precipitation levels in areas that were seeded and compare them to areas that weren’t. Another research project conducted by the National Center for Atmospheric Research used high resolution radar to analyze a cloud that was being seeded by an airplane. Cammons said the radar showed the storm was producing more rainfall. Data from a variety of research projects over the years has shown that cloud seeding can typically increase rainfall by anywhere from 3% to 12%.
Cammons highlighted that cloud seeding is cheap, costing between $5 and $10 per acre foot. He also said silver iodide is safe for the environment.
“All of this is carefully monitored,” he said. “We are using incredibly low concentrations of material.”
Oregon Senator Lynn Findley (R – Eastern Oregon) has been trying to bring cloud seeding to Oregon for months. He sponsored Senate Bill 58, which was struck down in the Senate Natural Resources Committee when a few state agencies pushed back on it.
“Oregon Water Resources came to me and said, ‘we don't want to do this,’ and I said, ‘why wouldn't you want to increase your water supply by 8-12%?’ and they said, ‘we don't have time,’" Senator Findley said. “Some of the stigma with cloud seeding is, perhaps, we're messing with Mother Nature, and that's one argument that people tell me… I don't agree with that, we mess with Mother Nature all the time."
Larry O’Neil, a climatologist at Oregon State University, is aware of the drought issues that Oregon faces, but is still skeptical of the utility of cloud seeding.
“I am not a proponent of cloud seeding, and the reason is because the amount you get out of it is not very much,” O’Neil said. “Even if you get 10% more rain, that's not enough to alleviate the drought we just were in or any of the other droughts we've been in.”
Right now, there’s no cloud seeding happening in Oregon. According to O’neil, back in the 1950s there were two attempts at cloud seeding in the state, one of which was carried out by Portland General Electric. Since then, there have been no additional documented attempts at cloud seeding. However, O’Neil is worried that if it’s attempted again, there will be repercussions.
"There are concerns with any weather modification technique that there are unintended consequences," O’Neil said.
There is currently no plan to enact a cloud seeding program in Oregon. Climate officials don’t think it will quench the drought in the west – but it is a tool in their toolbox.