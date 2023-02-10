How food truck vendors stay warm

EUGENE, Ore. -- With a very cold weekend ahead, Eugene's food truck vendors and small street businesses are going to be facing some bone chilling weather.
When most people would like to be warm under a blanket, food truck owners like Heaven Clausen, of the "Be Heavenly" food cart, are still committed to getting food to customers, but it's not an easy task.
Clausen said, "It's tricky, but the majority of it is lots of heaters, lots of layers, keeping the doors closed as much as possible, I luckily have propane in my cart so that also projects heat. But it's hard when it's really cold out"
Other businesses owners said it gets easier as the day progresses. On particularly busy days, it helps when the customers arrive and everybody is moving around. Katie Stowe owns a coffee shop, Stay Woke Coffee, on West Seventh Avenue and she said drinking coffee and staying active can really get the blood pumping.
She also said she never lets the weather affect her attitude. "For the most part we dance around and we drink a lot of caffeine so, yeah, I guess we're just bouncy."
Sometimes however, even the bravest food truck owners have to meet reality. Clausen recalled several times when weather was so bad she had to close down.
"When we had the freeze over, my water system got frozen over and the doors I couldn't even unlock so. Two or three times I've had to close just when it was so icy." she said.
Despite the colder days, food truck vendors still appreciate any and all support.
Clausen said, "I think that for the majority of us mobile units the cold thing is a little bit difficult so whoever is wondering around come support us to keep us open."