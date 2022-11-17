How inflation is impacting Oregonians' Thanksgiving this year

EUGENE, Ore. -- Everything from gas prices and grocery costs could cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery costs are up 13% compared to one year ago. People living in Eugene said they've been noticing the rising prices and making adjustments.
"I tend to shop things on sale and use my coupons," said Eugene resident Twila Lawrence.
Lawrence said she bought her turkey a couple weeks back to lock in a deal. Eugene resident Janet Green did the same.
"Everybody is feeling the crunch, it's really hard," said Green. "Each time I go in it's like 'oh my gosh it went up 10%... it went up 30%.'"
According to a survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the price of almost everything in the classic Thanksgiving dinner is up from a year ago. The data indicates the price of a 16-pound turkey is up nearly $5, the price of milk is up more than $.50 and the price of a dozen rolls is up $.68.
Oregon State University marketing professor Ryann Reynolds-McIlnay said data shows that people are spending more this Thanksgiving despite inflation.
"I was looking at information from the National Retail Federation and they're expecting that in spite of inflation being higher, consumers are going to be spending more," said Reynolds-McIlnay. "There is data that suggests that consumers are starting earlier, shopping and looking for gifts."
On the travel front, AAA said this Thanksgiving holiday is anticipated to be the third busiest in the last two decades. This is despite high gas prices and air fare costs.
"We are seeing people so eager to travel," said public affairs director Marie Dodds. "For many, it's a balancing act where we've just come out of this pandemic. We did see an increase in travel last year but for many, this is the first Thanksgiving they feel safe and comfortable enough to travel."
Nearly 770,000 Oregonians are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday with 89% driving to their destinations. Air travel is also up 8% compared to last year.
Dodds said to expect congestion on the roads for the holiday weekend.