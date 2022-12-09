How the FDA's move to make Narcan available over-the-counter could impact Oregonians

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Food and Drug Administration is fast-tracking the process to make the opioid overdose reversal nasal spray Narcan available over-the-counter.
Lane County Public Health substance abuse prevention coordinator Alexander LaVake believes the move could save lives.
"We're really excited at the idea of this getting fast-tracked," said LaVake. "We know for a while there was a hope for it be seen over-the-counter. Lane County sees a high burden of opioid overdose. Much like most of the nation, Lane County sees an extreme increase in fentanyl."
According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, the number of unintentional opioid overdose deaths has been on the rise. In 2020, OHA reported 472 deaths. In 2021, that number was 745. So far in 2022, there have been 246.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data reported more than 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021, and opioids contributing to most of those deaths.
People living in Lane County said they would be on board with Narcan becoming over-the-counter.
"I think that's a blessing and I think that comes from God," said Springfield resident Kathleen Relf. "It should be considered a chemical weapon."
Eugene resident Adam Junod also weighed in.
"Preventative measures help our society to heal," said Junod. "Having a moment of travesty will be a moment to change their life around."
Under Oregon law, people can carry and use Narcan on others which is why many people believe making the drug over-the-counter will provide easier access.
"I think folks often face stigma or discrimination when talking to a pharmacist about a product that does involve drug use," said LaVake. "We see that an easier access to Narcan, or a possibility for folks to buy it more discreetly will absolutely give folks an opportunity to have more Narcan on them."
There are still questions surrounding what the transition from behind-the-counter to over-the-counter will look like, and what the costs will be. Currently in Oregon, people can get Narcan without going to a healthcare provider.
"Right now, Narcan is covered by most insurance companies including OHP and that is upon request from a pharmacist that would prescribe the Narcan there in the pharmacy," said LaVake. "If it moves to over-the-counter, we would hope that cost is still not a large barrier."
The FDA has not stated what the price of Narcan would be if it becomes over the counter. But with the FDA granting priority review of the drug, it could become over-the-counter by March 2023.